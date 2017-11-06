News

Man charged after pedestrian death at Airlie Beach

POLICE are investigating a serious traffic crash that occurred this morning at Jubilee Pocket resulting in the death of a 46-year-old man.

At about 3am, the man was walking in a southerly direction along Shute Harbour Road, when a vehicle left the roadway and struck the man.

The man was declared deceased at the scene.

The 23-year-old male driver of the vehicle has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and will appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court on November 6.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  arrest charges death editors picks fatality pedestrian

