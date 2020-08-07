Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich detectives have charged a man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.
Ipswich detectives have charged a man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.
News

Man charged after police find loaded handgun, $10,000 cash

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Aug 2020 6:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IPSWICH detectives have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple offences after finding a loaded handgun, drugs and more than $10,000 in cash in a search yesterday.

Officers executed a search warrant at Springfield on Thursday.

They located a loaded handgun, a gel blaster and more than $10,000 in cash, as well as small quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA.

It will be alleged the Bundamba man was found in possession of these items.

He has been charged with four counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of weapons and other drug and property related charges.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444 or visiting here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP2001647049 within the online suspicious activity form.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes springfield

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Everything you need to know about Airlie Beach Race Week

        Premium Content Everything you need to know about Airlie Beach Race Week

        Whats On The 2020 program of events is getting under way with plenty happening over the next few days.

        Wilmar reaches milestone despite wet weather delays

        Premium Content Wilmar reaches milestone despite wet weather delays

        Rural Wilmar reaches milestone for 2020 crush despite slow start to season from wet...

        Clear run for Pure Endurance ride through Kinchant hills

        Premium Content Clear run for Pure Endurance ride through Kinchant hills

        Horses PHOTOS: It was a clear run in every sense for Pure Endurance’s first Kinchant Dam...

        Island jobs at risk as Whitsundays calls for exemption

        Premium Content Island jobs at risk as Whitsundays calls for exemption

        News Industry leaders are pushing to change criteria in support payments as the border...