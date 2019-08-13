Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man charged after shooting at two men in Millmerran

13th Aug 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESIDENT whose home had a rock thrown through the window by two men has been charged with serious offences after allegedly shooting at the pair.

Police charged the Millmerran Woods man, 51, with a string of offences after confronting two men at the Ironbark Dr home.

Police said two men attended the address about 9pm Monday and threw a rock through the front window.

The male resident inside the home is alleged to have fired a rifle at the pair before they fled.

One of the men, on running away, narrowly avoided serious injury when the bullet grazed his right hip.

The Millmerran Woods mad was charged with one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, acts intended to disable, possession of shortened firearm, unlawful possession of Category B weapon for the rifle, possession of explosives, and possession of dangerous drugs.

The man is expected to appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20.

millmerran police weapons offences
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Brother and sister duo win national award for dirty job

    premium_icon Brother and sister duo win national award for dirty job

    Business This brother and sister duo have won a national award for spreading fertiliser throughout the region

    Local action needed to help save the 'backbone' of the reef

    premium_icon Local action needed to help save the 'backbone' of the reef

    Environment Reef communities to take action to 'avoid ecosystem collapse'

    SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    premium_icon SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    News Call for mental health practitioners to partner up for trial.

    UPDATE: Missing man located

    UPDATE: Missing man located

    News There has been an update in this missing person's case.