Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
A MAN has been charged after investigations into the robbery of a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.
Crime

Man charged after stealing cash register from nursery

9th Jan 2020 6:19 AM | Updated: 8:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after police investigated a robbery at a nursery in Toowoomba on Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police alleged at 3pm a man entered the store on Prescott Street, walked through the nursery and grabbed the cash register.

"It will further be alleged when challenged, the man ran from the business with the register towards Clifford Street before dropping it and removing money," the spokesperson said. 

"The man was challenged by employees of a neighbouring business who chased him before he allegedly threatened them with violence.

"Officers arrived and located a 37-year-old Roma man, who was allegedly in possession of cash and receipts from the business."

The spokesperson said the man had been charged with one count each of enter premises with intent and robbery with violence and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime stealing theft toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

        premium_icon Police probe truckie's death and horror bridge find

        News A MAN found dead inside the crumpled cab of a ute may have been there almost a month before a travelling couple found him by chance.

        A beer to help bushfire victims

        premium_icon A beer to help bushfire victims

        News The Reef Gateway Hotel will host an Australia Day event to help put a roof over the...

        Friendships made during 20 years at markets

        premium_icon Friendships made during 20 years at markets

        News Steve and Jenni Fraser have been selling their photos and paintings at the Airlie...

        Shocking data reveals Mackay’s cruellest suburbs

        premium_icon Shocking data reveals Mackay’s cruellest suburbs

        News These are the animal cruelty hot spots reported to the RSPCA in 2019