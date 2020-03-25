Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after telling police he has coronavirus

Matt Deans
by
25th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN walks into a police station claiming to have coronavirus...

It may have sounded like a joke to this man at least, who played a disturbing prank on police, but it ended in him being charged with a public nuisance offence. 

In the video posted to Facebook by Coffs Harbour man Will West Whiting, police are told that he has tested positive to coronavirus, as he coughs in the foyer of the police station while reporting for bail. 

"What are you doing here?," a police officer asks.  

Making light of the situation, he is then arrested by police. 

The video shared to Facebook has been widely condemned by the public.  

"When you get arrested for pretending to have corana (sic corona) virus, bahaha shut the whole cop shop down," he posted.  

WARNING: This video contains offensive language. 

More Stories

Show More
arrest coffs harbour coronavirus editors picks nsw police force police prank
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCILLORS RESPOND: What residents want

        premium_icon COUNCILLORS RESPOND: What residents want

        News We asked the candidates what they believed the people of their division want.

        Murroona Gardens ‘no choice’ but to lockdown

        premium_icon Murroona Gardens ‘no choice’ but to lockdown

        News The Bowen aged care facility said their priority was to protect at risk residents...

        Unique sport’s top competition ‘unlikely to happen’

        premium_icon Unique sport’s top competition ‘unlikely to happen’

        Horses The athletes were preparing to fly to France in August to compete

        Assault among allegations levelled at council hopeful

        premium_icon Assault among allegations levelled at council hopeful

        News The Whitsunday council candidate denies seven charges, says “alleged incident...