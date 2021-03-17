Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man charged for allegedly seriously injuring woman, 63

Aden Stokes
17th Mar 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 42-year-old Berserker man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s on Tuesday night, causing her serious head injuries.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an Armstrong Street address just after 9pm.

It is alleged the man pushed the 63-year-old Berserker woman, who fell and suffered serious head injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence).

His matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506485.

alleged assault berserker tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Desperate’ Cannonvale mum defrauds disability client

        Premium Content ‘Desperate’ Cannonvale mum defrauds disability client

        Crime She says she took hundreds from her vulnerable victim because her drug addict son was always asking for cash and she ‘got in over her head’.

        • 17th Mar 2021 4:08 PM
        International riders rev up for big night of racing in Bowen

        Premium Content International riders rev up for big night of racing in Bowen

        Whats On Adrenaline-pumping sidecars, talented juniors and more will entertain spectators...

        Huge wrap: Cricketers in grand final, golfers shave for cure

        Premium Content Huge wrap: Cricketers in grand final, golfers shave for cure

        Sport Check out the latest news from the bowls, golf, cricket and darts clubs around the...

        Main Roads searching for Bowen, Ayr roadside memorial owner

        Premium Content Main Roads searching for Bowen, Ayr roadside memorial owner

        Community ‘The memorial’s in the construction footprint of new Bruce Highway overtaking lanes...