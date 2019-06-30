Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
A man has been charged in connection with the Love Machine nightclub shooting. .
News

Man charged in connection with Love Machine shooting

by Brianna Travers
30th Jun 2019 9:45 AM

Police have arrested and charged a man following the fatal Love Machine nightclub shooting in April.

The drive-by shooting left two people dead at the Prahran nightclub.

Security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani, 37, and nightclubber Richard Arow, 28, were killed when shots peppered the outside of the Love Machine nightclub on Little Chapel Street on April 14. Another four people were injured.

A 25-year-old Epping man was arrested in Epping around 11am yesterday.

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder/assist principal offender, prohibited person possessing a firearm, stalking, making threats to kill and other offences.

Police also seized a handgun during the execution of a search warrant.

He will face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the shooting or a number of vehicles believed to be connected to it, to come forward.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

brianna.travers@news.com.au

@briannatravers

More Stories

arrest charges editors picks love machine shooting

Top Stories

    Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    premium_icon Middlemount Coal defends emergency response to mine fatality

    News The company has also confirmed support is in place as workers come to terms with the loss of a colleague.

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    Get creative for Great Barrier Reef Festival events

    News Are you keen to enter? Here's the details.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    premium_icon Why our teachers are prepared to strike

    News Longer hours and complexity of roles are driving negotiations