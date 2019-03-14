Menu
A man is lucky to have walked away with only a small laceration on his chin after another man shot him with a bow and arrow in Nimbin. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

iPhone shields man from bow attack

by Staff writer
14th Mar 2019 7:20 AM

A MAN has been charged after he allegedly fired a bow and arrow at another man, with the victim walking away suffering only a minor injury thanks to his iPhone.

Officers from Richmond Police District were called to a residential address in Nimbin, northern New South Wales on Wednesday, where a 43-year-old man said he had been the victim of a bow and arrow attack.

 

A man has been charged after he allegedly fired a bow and arrow at another man in Nimbin, which pierced through the man’s phone and hit him in the chin. Picture: NSW Police
At about 9am, the victim drove into his driveway on Nimbin Road and got out of his car.

He said he noticed another man, who is known to him, standing outside his property allegedly armed with a bow and arrow.

The resident held up his mobile phone to take a photograph of the armed man, who then engaged the bow and was ready to fire.

It's alleged the man fired the arrow at the resident which pierced through the man's mobile phone causing the phone to hit him in the chin.

Sadly, his screen protector was no match for the sharpened arrow.

 

A screen protector was no match for the arrow. Picture: NSW Police
It left a small laceration that didn't require medical treatment.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Nimbin Police Station where he was charged with armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

He was granted conditional bail to appear in Lismore Local Court on Monday 15 April 2019.

