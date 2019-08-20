Menu
Crime

Dad charged over truck crash that killed son, farmer

Tara Miko
by
20th Aug 2019 2:33 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: The father of a young boy who was killed in a horror collision between two trucks near Millmerran just two days after Christmas last year has been charged over the crash.

The Helidon man, 31, was interviewed by police in Toowoomba today as part of ongoing investigations into the crash which also claimed the life of 62-year-old farmer Lyndon Pfeffer.

The Helidon man was charged with drive without due care and attention causing death.

He was issued a notice to appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20.

The crash occurred on the Gore Highway at Pampas, near Toowoomba, about 5.10pm on December 27.

Two trucks had been travelling south on the highway when they collided.

A seven-year-old boy, the son of the Helidon man, had been a passenger in one of the trucks and had gone to work with his dad that day.

He died at the scene.

Mr Pfeffer, a well-known farmer in the Pampas area, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he died almost a month later of his injuries on January 25.

EARLIER: A MAN has been charged following a highway truck collision that claimed the lives of two people late last year.

The 31-year-old Helidon man is due to appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20, charged with driving without due care and attention causing death.

Two trucks travelling south on the Gore Highway at Pampas, south of Toowoomba, collided at 5.10pm on December 27, 2018.

A seven-year-old boy, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died at the scene.

One of the drivers, a 62-year-old Millmerran man, died from his injuries on January 25 at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Toowoomba Chronicle

