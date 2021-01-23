Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kung Fu granny
Kung Fu granny
Crime

Man charged over samurai sword threats

by Shayla Bulloch
23rd Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly threatened a household of people with a samurai sword in a bizarre incident at Cranbrook.

Police allege the 39-year-old man entered a Charles St home about 2pm on Thursday brandishing a huge samurai sword.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the man allegedly made threats to the people, believed to be known to him, before taking off in a car.

He did not steal anything, and nobody was injured.

Police attended a Bayswater Rd home at Currajong about an hour later where they found and arrested the Condon man over the incident.

He was charged with going armed to cause fear, unlicensed driving, evade police, stealing and contravene a direction

He faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man charged over samurai sword threats

More Stories

armed samurai sword threat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fears Clive Palmer’s CQ mine will harm Great Barrier Reef

        Premium Content Fears Clive Palmer’s CQ mine will harm Great Barrier Reef

        Environment The project, proposed near St Lawrence, consists of an open cut operation and rail connection.

        Police ramp up presence on Keswick Island for Australia Day

        Premium Content Police ramp up presence on Keswick Island for Australia Day

        People and Places Mackay boatie: ‘We’re still going to take our stand on the sand’.

        NAME AND SHAME: Seven Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Seven Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Crime Police searches have uncovered meth, cocaine and other drugs, now the offenders...

        Serial domestic violence offender jailed in Bowen

        Premium Content Serial domestic violence offender jailed in Bowen

        Crime He will spend time behind bars after breaching his DV order twice in three days...