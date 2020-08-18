Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the face.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
18th Aug 2020 7:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who allegedly stabbed a police officer in the face outside a Mt Gravatt home last month before being shot by the officer's partner has been charged with attempted murder.

The 25-year-old remains in hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen.

He allegedly slashed the police officer - who was at the Upper Mt Gravatt home to deliver documents - across his face under his eye with a knife.

The man will be subject to a hospital bedside hearing on Wednesday.

 

Originally published as Man charged with attempted murder over cop stabbing

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Targeted tourism relief package not off the table

        Premium Content Targeted tourism relief package not off the table

        Politics Tourism Whitsundays is pushing for more funding for the region to help in coronavirus recovery.

        Mateship remembered in Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony

        Premium Content Mateship remembered in Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony

        Your Story ‘These are little ceremonies, but I think they’re important and they’re important...

        Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        Premium Content Man dies on fishing boat off Bowen coast

        News Paramedics performed CPR for half an hour before he was declared dead

        JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Premium Content JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

        Business Recruitment is under way for about 50 jobs as a new company sets up its...