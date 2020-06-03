Man charged with attempted murder fronts court

A MAN charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach, has fronted court.

Jacob Eric Beauchamp, 26, from Collinsville, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday in custody, charged with attempted murder, after police allege he shot a 29-year-old Collinsville man, at 12.45am on Saturday.

Along with attempted murder, Mr Beauchamp was also charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of a weapon used to commit an indictable offence, possession of dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possession of drug utensils.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on June 9 for a committal mention.

Nathan Blain, the Acting Inspector for the Mackay Police District which covers Collinsville, provided an update on the alleged shooting on Monday morning, saying police used negotiators in the resolution of the incident.

Police will allege three men arrived at a home on Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville where a verbal altercation occurred with a resident of that address before one man was shot in the abdomen.

The 29-year-old man who was shot is in a "very serious" but stable condition at Townsville Hospital, Acting Inspector Blain said.

"Three men went to the property and one of them was shot in the abdomen. He is now in a very serious condition in ICU (at) Townsville Hospital, he's had a number of surgeries and will be in hospital for quite some time," Acting Inspector Blain said.