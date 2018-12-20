Menu
Man ‘dragged dog behind ute while six times limit’

20th Dec 2018 7:53 PM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly driving more than six times the legal alcohol limit and dragging a dog chained to the tray of his ute south of Townsville.

About 10.40am yesterday, police were advised by members of the public that a white Toyota Hilux had been driving along Aerodrome Road, Brandon dragging a dog which was chained to the tray of the utility.

Police attended an Aerodrome Road residence where the driver allegedly recorded a positive roadside breath test.

He was transported to the Ayr Police Station where he recorded a positive blood alcohol concentration of 0.322%.

His cattle dog was taken to a veterinary surgery where she remains in a stable condition with swelling and extensive abrasions to her rear legs and tail.

A 51-year-old Brandon man has been charged with one count each of driving under the influence and animal cruelty and is expected to appear in the Ayr Magistrates court on January 16, 2019.

