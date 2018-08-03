Menu
Login
The arrested man is taken into custody by detectives. Picture: NSW Police
The arrested man is taken into custody by detectives. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Man charged with toddler’s murder

by Perry Duffin
3rd Aug 2018 3:52 AM

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering a toddler following her suspicious death in the NSW Hunter Region seven weeks ago.

Emergency services were called to a house in Tarro, near Newcastle, in June after reports a 20-month-old child was in cardiac arrest.

She was taken to John Hunter Hospital but could not be revived.

 

The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday morning by homicide detectives and officers from a special strike force that had been investigating the child's death.

They knocked on the door of a Tanilba Bay home and arrested the tattooed man who was wearing a gold crucifix necklace and had a shaved head, a NSW Police video showed.

He was handcuffed and driven to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with murder on Thursday evening, a police spokesman confirmed.

He is expected to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Friday.

alleged child killer editors picks hunter valley nsw toddler murder

Top Stories

    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    Street parade a highlight at the 2018 Reef Festival

    News AIRLIE Beach's Main St is closed to traffic from 6am to 7pm on Saturday and will host four festival events throughout the day.

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    News Charity helicopter safari returns with $25k in tow

    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore

    News A family-friendly Reef party by the Airlie Beach Foreshore.

    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Avenue

    News Road work fails to address safety at Gloucester Av.

    Local Partners