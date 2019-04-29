Menu
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

crime london murder

