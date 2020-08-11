Man charged with trespass after threatening to ‘bash’ police

A man has been charged with disobeying a move on direction and trespassing at the Whitsunday Police Station. Picture: Deborah Friend

A MAN was allegedly caught trespassing at the Whitsunday Police Station after the driver of a car he was travelling in was detained by police.

The driver is accused of drink driving and returning a reading more than four times the legal limit.

About 3.30am on August 9, a 29-year-old woman from Cannonvale was pulled over for a random breath test on Shingley Dve.

The woman allegedly returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.207.

Whitsunday Police Acting Sergeant Aaron Fitzpatrick alleged the passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man from Cannonvale, “was aggressive towards police, threatening to bash them.”

The man was charged with public nuisance and less than an hour later, about 4.20am, he was allegedly found trespassing within the Whitsunday Police Station premises.

He was issued a move on direction by police.

Sgt Fitzpatrick said the man left but returned again and allegedly entered the area of the station where the vehicles are parked.

He was then arrested and charged with disobeying a move on direction and trespassing.

The man is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.

The woman accused of drink driving is also due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.

Police also intercepted two other alleged drink drivers last week.

On August 6 about 1am, police intercepted a 54-year-old woman on Jubilee Pocket Rd who allegedly returned a reading of 0.12.

On August 8 about 7pm, a 34-year-old man from Ipswich was pulled over on Shute Harbour Rd in Cannonvale and allegedly returned a reading of 0.063.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court on September 7.