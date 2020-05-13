Menu
Man charged with weapons possession

Deborah Friend
13th May 2020 1:00 PM
Illegal weapon

A MAN has been charged with possessing an illegal weapon after police stopped a car with two men in, on Kookaburra Drive, Cannon Valley, at about 3am on May 10.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed drug utensils and a crystal substance, as well as a flick knife, a police spokeswoman said.

One of the men was charged with possessing the illegal items and is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on August 24.

Distressed dog

On Saturday, May 9, at midday, police were called to the Puma Service Station, in Cannonvale, in relation to a man allegedly causing intentional distress to a dog.

Investigations are ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information, to contact Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888.

Drink drivers

A 30-year-old Cannonvale woman was stopped at 12.30am, on May 10, on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, for a roadside breath test, which was positive. Further analysis allegedly returned a reading of 0.102.

Also on May 10, a 54-year-old Cannonvale woman was intercepted on Trader Court, Cannonvale, at 2.45am for a breath test, which was positive. Further analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.135.

On May 9, a 19-year-old Brandy Creek woman was stopped on Border Drive, Cannonvale, at 11.10pm for a roadside breath test, which was positive. Further analysis returned an alleged reading of 0.082.

All three women were issued with notices to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court in August.

animal cruelty drink driving drug utensils weapons possession whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

