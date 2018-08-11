Menu
Login
News

Man, child missing from Gladstone found safe

11th Aug 2018 6:27 PM | Updated: 7:07 PM

UPDATE: A man and child reported missing from Gladstone have been located.

Police reported tonight the two had been located safe and well a short time ago near Calliope.

EARLIER

POLICE need your help to locate a man and a child reported missing from Gladstone.

The man and the three-year-old girl were last seen around 7.30pm last night leaving a Tannum Sands address.

Police and family hold concerns as the man's actions are out of character.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 165 centimetres tall with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing black and yellow 'Jet Pilot' pants and black Nike thongs.

The child was wearing a blue Frozen dress, pink jacket and no shoes, however police believe she is no longer wearing these clothes.

It is believed they may be travelling in a grey Ford Falcon sedan.

The vehicle was last seen travelling in the Kirkwood suburb of Gladstone around 1pm Saturday.

Anyone who may have seen the man and the child or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

missing child
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    Inaugural mass start at 30th Airlie Beach Race Week

    News The plan for the Whitsunday Sailing Club hosted event is to start the field in the eight classes across multiple divisions.

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour

    News Big Spaniards hit the deck at Shute Harbour.

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    Tragedy inspires a mother's fight to boost vital services

    News A COLLINSVILLE mother has vowed to keep fighting

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    Legends of Proserpine: Art, history and reality

    News PROSERPINE's George Gnezdiloff and Ian Lade have been immortalised

    Local Partners