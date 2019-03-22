Bull tramples elderly man after being spooked

RACQ CQ Rescue crew peer out of their helicopter while is sits directly above the VMR boat during Wednesday's sea rescue exercise.

A MEDICAL crew worked for more than an hour in a rural paddock to stabilise a patient for rescue helicopter transfer after he had been trampled by a bull yesterday.

The 70-year-old Glenella man had been working on a property at Dalrymple Heights near Engella Dam, when a bull he was unloading from a trailer was spooked and charged him.

RACQ CQRescue responded to the incident and flew 100km north-west of Mackay to airlift the man.

A spokeswoman for CQRescue said the helicopter and medical crew which included a doctor and critical care paramedic landed near the property's homestead about 2.30pm and worked immediately to stabilise the man.

The man arrived at Mackay Base Hospital about 4pm in a stable condition but with multiple rib, internal and hand injuries.