Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man claimed classic guitar blaze ‘rid him of demons’

by Lea Emery
26th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man set his 1952 Fender electric guitar on fire on the side of a road because he was trying to rid himself of demons.

The guitar was worth at least $2500.

Scott Hughes pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to setting an unauthorised fire.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kasey Lowe told the court police were called after Hughes was seen lighting the fire in Labrador about 9.45pm on August 4.

"Police saw the defendant standing next to the fire and poking it with a stick," she said.

Sgt Lowe said Hughes told police he was having problems relating to the coronavirus pandemic and his family and was "letting out the demons".

MORE NEWS

Uber driver found not guilty of all charges

Moment 79-year-old tackled armed robber

'Taking the p*ss': Crooks using COVID to dodge court

 

Hughes, who represented himself in court, gave a letter from his doctors to court.

"I am getting help at the moment," he said.

"(The guitar) and my Harley (Davidson), was my pride and joy."

Hughes wore a Harley Davidson motorcycle jacket when he appeared in court.

Magistrate Cameron McKenzie said it was good Hughes was getting help.

He fined Hughes $250.

Originally published as Man claimed classic guitar blaze 'rid him of demons'

More Stories

Show More
court demons editors picks fire gold coast guitar

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        12 must-know items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Premium Content 12 must-know items on today’s council meeting agenda

        Council News Parking, a cemetery database and the sale of the Collinsville Independent Living Facility: Here’s what councillors will be discussing today.

        PARKING BACKFLIP: Council could remove free parking…again

        Premium Content PARKING BACKFLIP: Council could remove free parking…again

        Council News One business owner says the council needs to continue free parking ‘or we’re all...

        Whitsunday candidate ‘ditched’ over coal: Christensen

        Premium Content Whitsunday candidate ‘ditched’ over coal: Christensen

        Politics Candidate confirms she was ‘pushed’ out of state election race.

        Premier moves on massive state-shaping project

        Premium Content Premier moves on massive state-shaping project

        Politics Bradfield Scheme: Panel of experts to advise on north Qld project