Man claims violent sex attack was agreed ‘rape fantasy’

A WHITSUNDAY man has claimed a violent sexual incident with his long-term girlfriend was part of a consensual “rape fantasy”.

She has alleged he repeatedly raped her while she sobbed and even told her, “you crying makes me horny” as their two children slept at the opposite end of the house.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape and one count each of sexual assault, choking and breaching a domestic violence order in March last year.

Mackay District Court today heard he told police they were acting out a “stranger rape-type of fantasy”.

Crown Prosecutor Ben Jackson, in his opening address to the jury, said about two weeks before the alleged sex attack a domestic violent order was issued against the man.

One night, after the children were put to bed the pair was drinking in their Cannonvale home when it is alleged he, while drunk, dragged her to the bedroom, removed her clothing and raped her multiple times.

Mr Jackson said the woman has alleged at one point he held her face down during the sex attack.

The court heard he allegedly would not let her go outside alone for a smoke in case she screamed and made threats “including that he was going to kill her and that it would be easy to wrap up her body”.

Later in the night, after she had dressed and checked on their children, it is further alleged he made more threats to kill her before placing both hands around her neck and squeezing.

Mr Jackson said when the man spoke to police he told them the pair had consensual sex that was part of a “rape fantasy”.

He told police “they had previously had a type of fantasy where (he) would pretend to be a stranger and they would act out a kind of stranger rape-type fantasy”, the court heard.

“Which of course because of its nature was quite threatening in its style and quite aggressive and rough in its execution,” Mr Jackson said.

The trial continues tomorrow.