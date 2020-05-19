Man climbs on roof of hotel to allegedly evade Bowen police

GOOD OUTCOME: On the first weekend of eased restrictions, no infringement notices were handed out by police. Picture: Cordell Richardson

GOOD OUTCOME: On the first weekend of eased restrictions, no infringement notices were handed out by police. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BOWEN Police were happy to report that after the first weekend of eased restrictions, no infringement notices were handed out and residents were abiding by the rules.

Over the weekend police dealt with several alleged drink drivers and a trespassing incident.

TRESPASSERS

Police disturbed two or three male persons allegedly acting suspiciously on Herbert St at about 5.15am on May 17.

Police said one of the male persons climbed on top of the Commercial Hotel in an attempt to evade police.

Police gave chase and apprehended and arrested the man.

He was charged with one count of trespassing, one count of unregulated high risk activity and one count of obstruction of police.

The man will attend Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.

VISITOR CHARGED WITH DRINK DRIVING

A 37-year-old woman was pulled over by police at 5.55pm on Sunday, May 17.

The Millmerran woman was intercepted on the Bruce Highway and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.51 per cent.

The woman will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.

LOCAL CHARGED WITH DRINK DRIVING

A 23-year-old man was pulled over by police at 8:10pm on Saturday May 16.

The Bowen man was intercepted on the Bruce Highway on a probationary licence and allegedly recorded a BAC of 0.24 per cent. The limit for probationary licence holders in Queensland in zero.

The man will appear at Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25.