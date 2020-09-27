Menu
Man confirmed dead in Logan house fire

by Cloe Read & Judith Kerr
27th Sep 2020 5:28 PM
A man in his 60s is dead after fire tore through a two-storey home at Woodridge in Logan overnight.

The man had been unaccounted for, but this afternoon police confirmed he had perished in the blaze.

"Police have confirmed a man's body has been located as investigations continue," they said in a statement.

Emergency services remained at the scene of the blaze that occurred about 12.30am on Nyanza Rd. 

A man is still unaccounted for following a fire on Station rd at Woodridge. Picture: Judith Kerr
Police earlier said emergency personnel had been unable to enter because of the damage.

The victim's 56-year-old partner was being treated for shock after she returned home from working a late night shift to find her house on fire just after 12.20am.

Firefighters at the scene took five hours to put the blaze out.

Neighbour Sufyaan Mohamoud described the ferocity of the blaze.

A man remains unaccounted for at the Woodridge home. His partner is being treated for shock. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
"It sounded like gunshots - something kept exploding the whole night," he said. 

"I heard sirens at the start and then I was like 'whoa', I thought it was fireworks. 

"Then I came outside and there was a full explosion and the house just lights up. 

"You could just feel the heat...it was shocking. 

"They're a nice family." 

Neighbours watch helplessly as the house erupts in flames. (Supplied image)
Neighbour Dearne James, who lives next door to the house in Nyanza St, said she heard a commotion just after midnight.

She said she looked out the window to see a glow from the house.

the male occupant was still unaccounted for but could not confirm he had died in the fire.

Firefighters and police are on the scene of the Woodridge house fire. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Logan House Fire Support Network's Louie Naumovski said earlier: "The house has collapsed on itself and the roof has caved in so it is impossible to enter to look for a body.

"We have to wait for it to cool down.

"But the man's Ford Focus is still in the driveway."

Firefighters from Wishart, Capalaba and Logan attended the blaze as the woman was returning home from work.

Originally published as Man confirmed dead in Logan house fire

