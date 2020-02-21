Man cops hefty fines and lengthy driving disqualification

DRIVING an unregistered, uninsured car while over the legal alcohol limit has landed a Cannonvale man with hefty fines and a long disqualification.

Jessie James Thane, 30, was stopped by police on the Bruce Highway, at Yalboroo, south of Bloomsbury, on November 17, 2019, at 5pm.

Thane told police he was travelling from Cannonvale to Mackay.

“The defendant told police he had no registration as he had let it run out,” Police Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

“He said he hadn’t had time or the money to do it. He was aware he was not allowed to drive but he took a risk to go and see his friend.

“When asked if he had consumed alcohol, he said he’d had a few during the day and submitted to a roadside breath test.”

Thane returned a BAC of .153 and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor, driving uninsured and driving an unregistered car, as well as a further charge of driving without a prescribed interlock device.

Thane, who was self-represented, said he was going through a bad patch after separating from his partner.

“I have two young children that I look after four days a week,” he said.

Magistrate James Morton said he was going to give Thane a message ‘loud and clear’.

“What if you had a head-on with a car with two little girls in it?” he said.

Magistrate Morton fined Thane a total of $1,050 for driving an unregistered car while uninsured and without his prescribed interlock device, and disqualified him from driving for three months.

For driving under the influence, he fined Thane $1,500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months, with a conviction recorded.