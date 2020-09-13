Man cops huge fine for ‘silly and stupid’ animal cruelty

A MAN has been fined $8000 for a shocking act of animal cruelty against his partner's dog.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer described Troy Anthony Riggs's behaviour as "silly and stupid".

He said Riggs, 46, was at home drinking grog when he began antagonising the dog.

"For no reason, it was completely gratuitous, you picked up that dog and threw it over the front balcony," he said on Friday.

"You then grabbed a knife and went down towards that dog.

"Fortunately the dog had enough sense to run away so at least no injury was sustained to that dog."

Police were called to a South Mackay unit after reports of a man seen throwing a dog from the balcony of the two-storey home, and shortly after wielding a large kitchen knife.

Officers arrived about 11.30pm and spoke with Riggs, who pointed out a nearby knife but refused to give police a version of what happened.

His partner however told police the pair had arrived home to the Scott St unit about 8pm after drinking out.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard earlier this month the couple had been watching television when the woman saw Riggs "antagonise" her sleeping dog, named Diesel, by slapping the floor beside its head.

When she told him to "stop antagonising the dog", he said: "I'll show you antagonising".

The court heard she watched Riggs scoop up Diesel, walk to the patio and "drop the dog over the railing".

Diesel fell about three metres.

Riggs then walked into the kitchen and removed a large knife before making his way towards the stairs and where he had dropped Diesel.

At this stage police arrived at the address.

Officers also spoke to a neighbour, who told police he saw a man "throw a dog from a second story balcony" and was then seen carrying a knife shortly afterwards.

The court heard when police questioned him about dropping the dog, he said "not to my knowledge".

He then added he remembered getting the knife from the kitchen and walking downstairs with the knife but said "he was intending to make jaffles".

Riggs pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty on the case's first mention.

The maximum penalty for the offence is $266,000.

The $8000 fine must be paid within 28 days.

The court heard Riggs was getting help with anger management.

A conviction was recorded.