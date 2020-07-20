Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in Redbank Plains.
News

Man critical after being hit by car

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9:30AM: A MAN in his 20's remains in a critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital after he was hit by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 5:30am and investigations are continuing.

EARLIER: A MAN has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after he was reportedly hit by a car in Redbank Plains this morning.

Paramedics, including critical care and the high acuity response unit, attended the scene at Goonadoola Street just after 5:30am.

He was taken under lights and sirens in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

crash ipswich qas queensland ambulance service redbank plains
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 38 people appearing in Proserpine court today

        News Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in court today, July 20.

        Sun powers $1.3M project to keep Collinsville water flowing

        premium_icon Sun powers $1.3M project to keep Collinsville water flowing

        News The project will provide the region with welcome jobs and could see water prices...

        Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        premium_icon Suburbs where welfare recipients have tripled

        News JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments will be ‘phased back’

        Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        premium_icon Woman ‘at grave risk’ of serial DV abuser

        Crime ‘It wasn’t just all me’: Woman basher’s words to court after pleading guilty to...