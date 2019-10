A man has been airlifted from Mission Beach to Townsville Hospital after falling from his skateboard on Tuesday evening.

A MAN was taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from an electric skateboard in Mission Beach, near Townsville, last night.

The man, aged in his 30s, was airlifted to Townsville Hospital with head injuries.

It is believed he fell from his board at a location on Porter Promenade around 5.50pm.