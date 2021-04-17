Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

by Maddy Morwood
17th Apr 2021 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is in a critical condition and a busy exit lane is closed southbound on the Pacific Motorway after a horror motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Paramedics and emergency services were called to a single motorcycle crash in Molendinar on the Gold Coast at 3:49pm.

The motorcyclist, a male whose age is unknown at this time, struck a guard rail on the Nerang North off ramp on the Pacific Motorway according to a spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services.

Paramedics and critical care still remain at the incident.

The exit ramp southbound at Molendinar, Exit 69 Southport Nerang Road, is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Originally published as Man critical after horror Gold Coast crash

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay dad faces court for filming up woman’s skirt

        Premium Content Mackay dad faces court for filming up woman’s skirt

        Crime The ‘predator’ went out of his way to follow and record his victim at a shopping centre to then deny it was for sexual gratification

        Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Premium Content Meth-taking truckie stops for a snooze on busy road

        Crime Truck driver had drugs in his system when he blocked road

        Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Premium Content Mining town named Qld’s top performer for rental yields

        Property A surprising contender outstripped southern counterparts in rental increases by as...

        Neighbour charged over injuries during street disturbance

        Premium Content Neighbour charged over injuries during street disturbance

        Crime A man suffered cuts and bruises in a scuffle that broke out after his neighbour...