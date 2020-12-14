Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Abell Point Marina. Photo : Daryl Wright.
Abell Point Marina. Photo : Daryl Wright.
Breaking

Man critical after pulled from Airlie marina incident

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 5:20 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been pulled from the waters off Airlie Beach and will be flown to hospital after a near-drowning incident.

Police and paramedics searched for the man after a tinny was spotted spiralling off Abell Point Marina at 4.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were reports of a "tinny going round and round" with no one at the helm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating the man.

She said a rescue helicopter has been tasked.

Subscriber benefits:

Your daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

abell point marina airlie beach editors picks qas queensland ambulance service whitsunday whitsunday police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Crime Police were called to Proserpine Hospital and restrained the man after he allegedly became aggressive.

        Praise for government ringing in changes to NAIF

        Premium Content Praise for government ringing in changes to NAIF

        News Acting on feedback, the government is rolling out changes to the NAIF to kick start...

        FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content FINAL DAY: Local news, rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Premium Content Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Swimming The contest still has five days to go, but our competitors are already making a...