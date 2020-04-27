Police investigating after fatal scooter and car crash

UPDATE 11.15AM: AN elderly Sunshine Coast man has died in hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his mobility scooter this morning.

Police are investigating the fatal crash on Mooloolah Rd, Mooloolah Valley this morning.

Police reported about 6.25am a 90-year-old man riding a mobility scooter exited a service station onto Mooloolah Rd and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Police report the rider was a Moooloolah Valley man.

They said he suffered significant injuries, including to the head, and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Birtinya where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 42-year-old man from Mooloolah Valley, was not injured in the crash.

Police appeal to anyone who may have information on the incident or have dashcam footage to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and a spokeswoman said no one has been charged.

Contact Policelink at police.qld.gov.au/reporting, or Crime Stoppers 24-hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000846425 within the online suspicious activity form.

