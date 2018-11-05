Man critical after shark attack at Cid Harbour

BREAKING: A man is in a critical condition after he was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour this afternoon.

BREAKING: A man is in a critical condition after he was bitten by a shark at Cid Harbour this afternoon. David Colfelt

9.33 UPDATE: Whitsunday Water Police have confirmed a 33-year-old male tourist was swimming off a Charter Yacht at Cid Harbour when a shark attack occurred.

Officer in Charge Graeme Pettigrew said water police would return to the site of the incident in the morning to warn people at Cid Harbour not to swim in the area.

8.10 UPDATE: A man is in a critical condition in Mackay Base Hospital with injuries to the left thigh, right calf and left wrist from a shark attack at Cid Harbour this afternoon.

RACQ CQ Rescue confirmed that the helicopter earlier landed on an island and a medical team was transferred to a vessel by tender to treat him before flying him to Mackay.

7.40 UPDATE: A man bitten by a shark earlier this afternoon is being airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital.

The helicopter is expected to land in Mackay at 8pm.

7.25 UPDATE: The RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter has landed at Cid Harbour to pick up a man with significant leg and wrist injuries after being bitten by a shark this afternoon.

6.55 UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic is on scene after a shark attack in the waters off Cid Harbour this afternoon.

An RACQ CQ Rescue Tweet said the rescue helicopter was on its way to retrieve the victim, believed to be a man with injuries to his leg and wrist.

INITIAL: Paramedics have called to a reported shark attack at Cid Harbour in the Whitsundays - almost seven weeks after two tourists were attacked in the same waters.

Queensland Ambulance Service took to its Twitter feed about 5.53pm on Monday afternoon.

"Paramedics are responding to a reported shark attack in waters near #CidHarbour which occurred at 5.37pm,” the Tweet read.

The attack comes after Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick was bitten by a shark in Cid Harbour on September 19 and 12-year-old Victorian Hannah Papps was bitten less than 24 hours later in the same area.