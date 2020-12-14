Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift. Contributed
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

Originally published as Man critically hurt in workplace accident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Premium Content Man charged after allegedly throwing hospital gear

        Crime Police were called to Proserpine Hospital and restrained the man after he allegedly became aggressive.

        Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Premium Content Whitsunday swimmers bag medals at state champs

        Swimming The contest still has five days to go, but our competitors are already making a...

        Dawson MP urges Trump to pardon Julian Assange

        Premium Content Dawson MP urges Trump to pardon Julian Assange

        Politics ‘It will continue on his great legacy as a defender of free speech and he will be...

        FESTIVE PHOTOS: Christmas cheer at Prossie Community Market

        Premium Content FESTIVE PHOTOS: Christmas cheer at Prossie Community Market

        Local Faces Talented crafters and makers from around the region gathered for the market to...