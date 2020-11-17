Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man critically injured in crash with tree

Andrew Korner
17th Nov 2020 1:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE person has been critically injured in a single-vehicle crash at Marburg this afternoon.

Emergency services said a vehicle collided with a tree at the intersection of Marburg Rd and Steinhardts Rd about 1pm.

Firefighters, police and ambulance are all at the scene.

Police say diversions have been put in place and the Forensic Crash Unit and Scenes of Crime officers have been called in to investigate due to the seriousness of the man's injuries.

It is understood the driver, a male, was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

ipswich traffic crashes marburg
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsundays rallies behind family devastated by fire

        Premium Content Whitsundays rallies behind family devastated by fire

        Community Their two-storey Cannonvale home was gutted in the blaze that broke out on Monday.

        Bring on the southerners! Visitors set to flock to region

        Premium Content Bring on the southerners! Visitors set to flock to region

        Opinion COLUMN: Chamber president encourages businesses to extend the warm welcome the...

        BY THE BOOTH: Two key towns divided over winner

        Premium Content BY THE BOOTH: Two key towns divided over winner

        Politics Results show a clear line drawn in the sand between two Whitsundays areas.

        Dangerous drivers cornered after two-day, 190km joy ride

        Premium Content Dangerous drivers cornered after two-day, 190km joy ride

        Crime Pair arrested in Mackay after hundreds of reports of burnouts, dangerous driving...