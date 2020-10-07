Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley is closed after a serious crash involving two cars and a motorbike. A man has suffered critical injuries as a result. Photo: Patrick Woods
Connection Rd at Mooloolah Valley is closed after a serious crash involving two cars and a motorbike. A man has suffered critical injuries as a result. Photo: Patrick Woods
Breaking

Man killed in horror motorbike, car crash

Ashley Carter
7th Oct 2020 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in a multi-vehicle crash at Mooloolah Valley this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to the crash, which involved two cars and a motorbike, on Connection Rd at 6.15am.

The motorbike rider sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

How a stranger saved young mum from home violence hell

QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

Two men in their early 20s were also assessed, but were uninjured.

The road is closed in both directions, with drivers being urged to show patience.

A police spokesman said a detour was in place at Stevens Rd, with alternate access to the Mooloolah township through Old Gympie Rd via Glenview or Tunnel Ridge Rd via Landsborough.

More to come.

More Stories

glenview mooloolah valley motorbike crash scd traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Delayed dredging leaves residents cut off from mainland

        Premium Content Delayed dredging leaves residents cut off from mainland

        Community During low tide, visitors cannot access offshore waters and it’s driving them to cancel caravan park bookings.

        FLIGHT FRENZY: Airport exceeds pre-COVID numbers

        Premium Content FLIGHT FRENZY: Airport exceeds pre-COVID numbers

        Travel Plans are already in the pipeline to boost flights ahead of the border reopening

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How Mackay Isaac Whitsundays fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How Mackay Isaac Whitsundays fared

        Money The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...

        $60m fund to protect and expand nature areas in QLD

        Premium Content $60m fund to protect and expand nature areas in QLD

        Environment A station owner says her share will help protect koalas and toad-eating rats on...