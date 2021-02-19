Man crushed after rolling quad bike into creek bed

QUAD BIKE ACCIDENT: Emergency services rushed to a private property in Cooyar following a quad bike rollover on February 19. Picture: Bev Lacey

UPDATE 3.27PM:

A man in his 30s has been flown to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition, following a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

EARLIER:

A rescue helicopter has arrived to airlift a man to hospital after he was reportedly crushed after a quad bike rollover in Cooyar.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics arrived on scene just prior to 1pm, after a man in his 30s reportedly rolled the vehicle on a private rural property.

"It appears the man had rolled his quad bike down into a creek bed, and was trapped underneath," she said.

"He has since been extricated, but has suffered serious leg and pelvic injuries."

She said the man appears to be in a stable condition.