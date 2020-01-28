Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man ‘crushed’ by concrete slabs on worksite

by Shiloh Payne
28th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital this morning after he was crushed by construction material at his Gold Coast workplace.

Paramedics were called to a Molendinar address at 11.15am after a worker was reportedly crushed by construction material.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered leg and pelvic injuries after concrete slabs fell onto him.

The critical care and High Acuity Response Units attended the scene, and took the man in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crushed industrial site man killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New lights will help beat the heat

        premium_icon New lights will help beat the heat

        News The Whitsunday Moto Sport Club’s newest addition will help draw competitors from far and wide.

        • 28th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
        Busy Australia Day for police

        premium_icon Busy Australia Day for police

        News Police had a busy Australia Day, with eight public nuisance offences, and three...

        Bruce Highway closed north of Gumlu

        Bruce Highway closed north of Gumlu

        News Long delays are expected with the highway closed in both directions.

        NAMED: 26 people to appear in Bowen court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 26 people to appear in Bowen court today

        Crime People appear in Bowen court on a range of different charges.