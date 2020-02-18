Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Man crushed by cow in feedlot

by Cormac Pearson
18th Feb 2020 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOVINE creature, believed to be a cow, has crushed a man in his twenties, leaving him hospitalised.

At about 9am this morning, emergency services were called to a feedlot west of Toowoomba.

The man was reportedly moving animals into a holding pen before being crushed, leaving him with lower body injuries.

A registered nurse was first on the scene, treating the injured man before paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter arrived.

He was then flown to Princess Alexandra hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

The man remains in a stable condition.

More Stories

Show More
animals cow crushed dairy farm

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NO BLOOM: Florists edged out by supermarket giants

        premium_icon NO BLOOM: Florists edged out by supermarket giants

        Business A Bowen florist has spoken of the difficulty of competing with large supermarkets

        Party bands to rock paradise

        premium_icon Party bands to rock paradise

        News Some of the hottest acts on the circuit will be playing at a three-day event at...

        Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        premium_icon Relief in sight for couple on coronavirus cruise

        News Greg and Lynne Dunn from Cannonvale have been in quarantine for two weeks.

        Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        premium_icon Teen talent shines bright on international stage

        News Nathaniel Savy brought home several accolades from the Junior Theatre Festival in...