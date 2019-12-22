One in custody after vehicle crashes metres down embankment

A vehicle allegedly crashed several metres down an embankment in Airlie Beach.

A DRIVER who allegedly left the scene after his vehicle crashed several metres down an embankment in Airlie Beach is in police custody.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Seaview Dve at 7.38pm tonight where the vehicle had rolled down the embankment.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said the driver, who was a male, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and had left the scene.

But he was taken into custody about 8.05pm, she said.

"Police are doing blood tests and transferring him to Proserpine Hospital," the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics had been treating the driver at the scene and the vehicle had crashed several metres down the embankment.

His age and the extent of his injuries were not known at that stage.