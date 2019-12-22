Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A vehicle allegedly crashed several metres down an embankment in Airlie Beach.
A vehicle allegedly crashed several metres down an embankment in Airlie Beach. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3
News

One in custody after vehicle crashes metres down embankment

Elyse Wurm
by
22nd Dec 2019 9:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who allegedly left the scene after his vehicle crashed several metres down an embankment in Airlie Beach is in police custody. 

Paramedics were called to the scene on Seaview Dve at 7.38pm tonight where the vehicle had rolled down the embankment. 

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said the driver, who was a male, was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and had left the scene. 

But he was taken into custody about 8.05pm, she said. 

"Police are doing blood tests and transferring him to Proserpine Hospital," the spokeswoman said. 

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics had been treating the driver at the scene and the vehicle had crashed several metres down the embankment. 

His age and the extent of his injuries were not known at that stage. 

airlie beach crash embankment queensland ambulance services queensland police road crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani, robots and job cuts: Resource events that shaped 2019

        premium_icon Adani, robots and job cuts: Resource events that shaped 2019

        Business The resources sector has faced both tragedy and triumph in 2019

        POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        premium_icon POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

        Politics Find out if your elected representative kept their word.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        premium_icon TERRIFYING: Dad punches python dragging away his young son

        News His dad discovered the boy clinging to a post “for his life”