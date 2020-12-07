Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man dead after being hit by 4WD

by Nathan Edwards and Kara Sonter
7th Dec 2020 3:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A 79-year-old man has died following a car and pedestrian accident on Bribie Island.

Emergency crews were called to Eucalypt St, Bellara, just after 11am Monday.

The man reportedly sustained serious arm, leg, head and chest injuries after the initial collision.

Police say the man was attempting to cross the road when struck by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Early investigations suggest his vision was obstructed by a parked car.

He was given first aid but died at the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Originally published as Man dead after being hit by 4WD

bribie island editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Urgent watering ban: Airlie residents urged to put down hose

        Premium Content Urgent watering ban: Airlie residents urged to put down hose

        Information System outage at treatment plant and hot weather force the council to impose immediate ban.

        Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Premium Content Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Business LONG READ: A farm south of Bowen will be home to our very own ‘distinctly...

        Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Premium Content Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Crime His charges included a crash six years ago when he was found with multiple drugs in...

        ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Premium Content ‘Pattern shift’: Storms to break dry season in CQ

        Weather BOM predicts beginning of storm season in Mackay, Isaac and Whitsundays this...