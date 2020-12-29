Menu
A woman has been charged, another is suffering head injuries and a man has been found dead after a fight broke out in Sydney’s west. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Man dead after cops called to fight

by Erin Lyons
29th Dec 2020 7:38 AM

A man was found unconscious and later died after police were called to a fight between two women in a neighbouring apartment in Sydney's west on Monday.

Officers were called to Parkes Ave in Werrington about 4pm to reports two women were fighting.

When they arrived at the unit, they found a woman, 37, suffering a head injury, and in a nearby apartment, a 43-year-old man was found unconscious.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was unable to be revived.

Police believe both women and the man were known to each other.

The 37-year-old woman was treated at the scene before she was taken to Nepean Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 44-year-old woman was later arrested at a home in Kingswood and taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with reckless wounding.

She was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the 43-year-old man's death.

