Man dead after horror rollover on remote FNQ road

by Grace Mason
12th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
A SECOND man has died in the Far North within hours after rolling his car on a remote road.

The Forensic Crash Unit is working to determine the cause of the crash which took place about 5pm in Hope Vale on Sunday.

It occurred less than five hours after a head on collision near Bamaga where a 68-year-old tourist died.

The man was driving on Aerodrome Rd when it is believed he lost control and rolled the car.

He was the only one inside the vehicle at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

