Man dead after light aircraft crash in Laidley

Emergency services repsond to an ultralight plane crash in Laidley. Picture: 7 News Toowoomba
Anton Rose
by

POLICE have confirmed that the male pilot of a light aircraft that crashed in Laidley this afternoon has died.

A police spokesman said the man died after his ultralight aircraft crashed into a paddock on Old Laidley-Forest Hill Rd in Laidley North.

Queensland Ambulance Services responded to the call at 5.17pm this afternoon, but paramedics were unable to save the man's life.

Investigations are continuing.

Toowoomba Chronicle

