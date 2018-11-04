Menu
Police and paramedics responded to the scene in a park in Queenscliff. Pic: Nine News
Crime

Man dead after violent early-morning assault

4th Nov 2018 8:05 AM

A MAN has died after an alleged violent assault overnight on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

NSW Police said emergency services responded to calls of an assault in Queenscliff, at the corner of Pavilion Street and Bridge Road just after 6am this morning.

At the scene, paramedics and police from the Northern Beaches Police Area Command found a man, believed to be in his 20s, unconscious with serious head injuries. He died en route to hospital.

A second man was arrested at the scene and was taken to Manly Police Station.

The victim has not been formally identified.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

