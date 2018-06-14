Menu
A man has died and a child is fighting for life after being rescued from a Perth house fire.
Man dead, child critical after Perth fire

14th Jun 2018 7:15 AM

The blaze on Rushbrook Way, Thornlie, was reported about 6.15pm on Wednesday. Firefighters found a four-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man unconscious in a bedroom in the house.

They were rushed to Fiona Stanley Hospital but the man was pronounced dead on arrival. The boy was transferred to the Perth Childrenâ€™s Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

It took 24 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Investigations are continuing.

