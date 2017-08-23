25°
Man dead, flight diverted to Mackay

Jacob Wilson | 22nd Aug 2017 5:16 PM
A man died after a flight to the Whitsundays was diverted to Mackay.
A man died after a flight to the Whitsundays was diverted to Mackay.

UPDATE: A PASSENGER on board the Jetstar flight where a man in his 30's died has re-called the series of events which unfolded.

The witness who requested not to be named said a stewardess pulled the man out of the toilet before a team of five people began a CPR marathon in an attempt to save his life.

"A nurse there was very efficient and throwing around a few orders around,” the witness said.

"They worked on him for 45 minutes and pumped his chest the whole time, people were taking turns at it.”

There was a 45 minute CPR effort on board the Jetstar flight diverted to Mackay.
There was a 45 minute CPR effort on board the Jetstar flight diverted to Mackay.

As the plane landed in Mackay, paramedics quickly boarded the plane and took the man away in a stretcher

The witness recalled that "not one person” complained or panicked about the plane diversion describing the passengers as "calm”.

EARLIER: A MAN has died after a Brisbane flight en route to the Whitsundays was diverted to Mackay.

The JQ 836 flight due to arrive at the Whitsunday Coast Airport at 1.55pm today instead landed in Mackay after the male in his 30's collapsed.

Queensland Ambulance and Emergency Services were called to the Mackay airport at 1.20pm to attend to the man.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said there were no "suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death.

Jetstar has offered alternative bus transport to Proserpine or overnight accommodation for travellers flying tomorrow morning.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  jetstar mackay airport whitsudnay coast airport

