Police on the scene after a fatal brawl at Oakleigh’s Eaton Mall. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Man dead, four arrested after brawl

by Josh Fagan
30th Jun 2020 7:40 AM
A man has died after a fight broke out in Melbourne's southeast, on Monday night.

Police were called to reports of a brawl at Atherton Rd, Oakleigh about 7.55pm.

Emergency services arrived and a man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

Four other men were arrested a short time after, with homicide detectives on Monday night investigating the circumstances of the death.

- Do you know more? Email alanah.frost@news.com.au

 

The incident occurred near the entrance to Eaton Mall. Forensics officers were seen probing the footpath for evidence outside a nearby pharmacy.

It's the third death to unfold on Melbourne's streets in two weeks, with Kurunjang man Machar Kot, 21, killed on Market St in Melbourne CBD last Monday.

Marco Deng has been charged over the fatal stabbing.

Teenager Solomone Taufeulungaki also died on the street in Deer Park on June 16, after he was ambushed as he walked home from school.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au

More to come

US-STYLE GANG CULTURE PLAGUES STREETS

REVENGE FEARED AFTER SOLO'S DEATH

 

 

Originally published as Man dead, four arrested after brawl

