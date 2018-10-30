Menu
Login
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
A man has reportedly drowned in the Ross River.
News

Man dies after drowning in North Queensland river

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2018 3:56 PM

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has drowned in the Ross River at Rasmussen this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 1.30pm after reports a man had been pulled unconscious from the water.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed no one was transported to hospital and the incident was now in the hands of police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man "got into the river and got into trouble".

No further details have been confirmed at this time.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and uniformed members of the Australian Defence Force are understood to have assisted with CPR while undertaking an exercise close by, but it was too late to revive the man.

Related Items

apex park drowning rasmussen townsville

Top Stories

    Fishing closure looms for coral reef fin fish

    Fishing closure looms for coral reef fin fish

    News CORAL reef fin fish will be off limits from Monday next week during the second of two annual closures to protect them during spawning season

    • 30th Oct 2018 4:26 PM
    Mayor: Lifeguard staffing was 'above best practice'

    Mayor: Lifeguard staffing was 'above best practice'

    News Mayor Andrew Willcox has spoken about lifeguard staffing.

    Airlie drowning: two underwater for six minutes

    Airlie drowning: two underwater for six minutes

    News CCTV footage shows a father and son playing before they drowned.

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    Lagoon tragedy: "I could see that he was fully submerged"

    News Tourist has shared a harrowing tale of what happened on Sunday

    Local Partners