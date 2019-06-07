Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PICTURE: Emergency Services Queensland helicopter crews respond to a vehicle accident near Charters Towers.
FILE PICTURE: Emergency Services Queensland helicopter crews respond to a vehicle accident near Charters Towers.
News

Man dies in horror outback crash

by Nic Darveniza
7th Jun 2019 4:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died in a two-vehicle crash in central Queensland bushland southwest of Charters Towers.

The man was killed when his sedan was struck head-on by a ute attempting to overtake a truck travelling in the opposite direction on the Gregory Development Road, 30 km south of the Cape River.

The driver of the ute was pinned by her steering wheel for several hours as emergency services raced to the remote crash site after receiving the call at 7:38pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene to transport her to Townsville Hospital but takeoff was delayed as paramedics attempt to stabilise her at the scene.

Poor coverage in the area has frustrated emergency responders, who have thus far been unable to report the woman's condition back to headquarters.

The man's death has taken Queensland's road toll to 13 since Monday last week.

Earlier Thursday, a 16-year-old learner driver was killed on unsealed roads near Fairyland.

More Stories

Show More
charters towers editors picks fatal crash townsville

Top Stories

    Council grant gives support group stability

    Council grant gives support group stability

    News A local cancer and stoma support group has obtained a grant, that will allow members more stability in their toughest times.

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:55 AM
    Farmer shines light on employment in agriculture

    premium_icon Farmer shines light on employment in agriculture

    News Proserpine students see what working as a farmer could look like.

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:45 AM
    Drugs put dad in prison

    premium_icon Drugs put dad in prison

    Crime A man on suspended sentence re-offends and receives more jail time.

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    premium_icon Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    Health Ann is living proof that vanity can save your skin - and life.

    • 7th Jun 2019 5:30 AM