Whitsunday police were called to Hamilton Island with reports a man had caused a large disturbance and extensive damage inside a private residence.
Crime

Man denied bail after trashing Hamilton Island room

Tara Miko
6th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A Canberra man has been denied police bail after allegedly causing a large disturbance on Hamilton Island.

Whitsunday police were called to the island early Thursday morning with reports the man had caused a disturbance and extensively damaged a private residence.

He then allegedly fled in a golf buggy.

Officers arrived on Hamilton Island and found the man on Front St where he allegedly blew 0.112 BAC.

Whitsunday police officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said it would be alleged the man damaged property inside the room including a television, fans and an air-conditioner while under the influence of a substance.

The 28-year-old man was taken from Hamilton Island to the Whitsunday police station where he was denied police bail.

He is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with disqualified driving and wilful damage.

