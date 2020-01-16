Man ‘didn’t feel the need to get tasered’

Taser on the belt of a Police Officer.

POLICE were required to pull a taser on a man when he ‘walked aggressively’ towards them, outside a Bowen home.

Dereck John Murdock, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in the Bowen Magistrate Court on Tuesday to committing a public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Phillips told the court that officers were called to Brisbane St, Bowen on December 26 after reports of a disturbance,

When police arrived they met Murdock in the street who was agitated, and asked him to calm down.

The court heard that he started yelling at the police, which caused other bystanders to yell, who were then asked to quiet down.

“Police observed a family unable to cross the road because of the commotion and there were neighbours outside,” Sgt Phillips said.

“He then said ‘police won’t f---ing do anything’ and walked aggressively towards police.

“Police produced a taser and he then proceeded to walk back into the house and calm down.”

Murdock was issued a notice to attend the Bowen Police Station the next day, which he did.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald said the man had been at a family gathering when somebody else had come to the house and started an altercation.

The court heard he had been drinking at the time and was apologetic, accepting it was a public nuisance.

Magistrate James Morton questioned why Murdock ‘ran away’ from the taser.

“I didn’t feel a need to get tasered,” Murdock said.

Mr Morton fined Murdock $250, with conviction recorded.

“When police turn up, it’s tools down, let me tell you it’s not getting better,” Mr Morton said.

“If there’s a disturbance, someone is coming back to the station. They have a spare seat in the car for a reason, and if they don’t have enough, they’ll find a car that does.”